Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $47.62 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $47,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.29. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,823. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

