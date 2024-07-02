Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $74.69 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $74,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.59. 38,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,140. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

