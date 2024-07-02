Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 580.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $57,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 165,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,350. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.