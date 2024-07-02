Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,835 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Materion were worth $58,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

