Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $79,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Janus International Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

