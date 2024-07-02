Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,263,875 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $69,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $4,711,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 79,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 36,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

