Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 186,897 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,897 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

