Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 26,921 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $62,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 343.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 619.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.45. 28,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,768. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

