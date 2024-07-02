Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 476,792 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 476,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,279,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,368,000 after purchasing an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.2 %

RCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.81. 191,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,399. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.