Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,024 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $63,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. 119,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

