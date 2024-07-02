Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,395 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.