Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $45,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $52,976,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,925,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. 13,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

