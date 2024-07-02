Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $199.70.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

