Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Get Vericity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vericity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericity Price Performance

VERY stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.13. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Vericity

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.