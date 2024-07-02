Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

