Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

