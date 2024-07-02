Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Shares of VIRC stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 5.13%.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
