Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on VIRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.