Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($11.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

