Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) vs. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Head to Head Analysis

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 6.04% 17.33% 1.75% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $2.29 billion 1.55 $142.04 million $1.43 15.82 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.81 $17.39 million N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's product allow its clients to trade on various venues across 50 countries and in various asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across global markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

