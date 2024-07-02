Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

