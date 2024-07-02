Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

VSTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.45 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

