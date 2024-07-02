W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.44.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 996,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,109,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

