Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

