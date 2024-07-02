Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.70

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B opened at $445.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. Watsco has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $445.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

