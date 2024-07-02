Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

