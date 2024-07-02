Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Waystar Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.