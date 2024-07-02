Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.
