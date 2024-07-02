Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WAY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

