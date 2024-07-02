Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

