Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 11 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,575.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,581.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,501.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

