Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,539 Shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SAEF stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

