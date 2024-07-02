Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

