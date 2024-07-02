Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $534.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.36 and a 200 day moving average of $508.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

