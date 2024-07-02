Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

