Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 32,127 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after buying an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period. Emory University acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,758,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

