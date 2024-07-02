Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,037 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 477.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $947.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $864.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.