Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,670 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

