Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

