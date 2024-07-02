Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $146.77.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

