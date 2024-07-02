Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $719,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $272.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.