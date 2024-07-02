Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 49,681 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHY opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
