Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 49,681 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.