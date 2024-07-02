Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,243 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

