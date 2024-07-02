Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.