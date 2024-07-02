Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

