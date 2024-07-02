Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,278 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

CE stock opened at $131.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

