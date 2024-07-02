Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,436,000.

XBI stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

