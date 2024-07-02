Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

