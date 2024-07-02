Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.