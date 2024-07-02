Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

