Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $286,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16,063.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

